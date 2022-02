Comedienne Sommore first stepped to the mic 12 years ago.

Since then, she's made a reputation for being frank and fearless in her routines, and she often tackles issues from a woman's perspective.

Farai Chideya speaks with Sommore about her career and her latest project on Comedy Central, The Queen Stands Alone.

