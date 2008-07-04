Has Television Lost Its Color?

Long gone are the days of The Cosby Show and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. More recent shows like Girlfriends and All of Us have ended their runs, as well.

Has TV been whitewashed?

That's a question Entertainment Weekly magazine asked a few weeks ago, with a special report titled "Why Is TV So White?"

We dig into the question with three people who keep a keen eye on media and its cultural impact: Eric Deggans, TV and media critic for the St. Petersburg Times; Miki Turner, entertainment writer for MSNBC.com; and Melanie McFarland, TV editor for IMDB.com.

