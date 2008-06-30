Broadway's New Kid on the Block: Lin Manuel Miranda

Young playwright Lin Manuel Miranda is taking Broadway by storm. Miranda's musical In The Heights, which won big at last week's Tony Awards, tells the immigrant story of New York's Washington Heights neighborhood.

The program pays a visit to Miranda in his New York apartment on the city's Upper West Side, where the multi-talented actor, composer and playwright speaks candidly about his art.

