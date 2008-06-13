Larger than Life Black Dads on the Small Screen

This Sunday is Father's Day, a day of celebration for dads across the country. But in the black community, the role of the father can be complicated.

For some, the only time they see an African-American father and his children together is on television.

From The Cosby Show to The Bernie Mac Show to today's spate of reality shows starring famous rap stars, NPR's Tony Cox examines the images of black fathers on television with Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African-American studies at Duke University.

