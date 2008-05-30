Oprah May Be Paying a Price for Obama Support

Ratings for her daytime show are down, her magazine circulation numbers are falling, and a poll shows her popularity just isn't what it used to be.

Is Oprah paying a price for publicly supporting Barack Obama's presidential campaign? Plus, we have all the dish about Jennifer Hudson's role in the new Sex in the City movie.

We get the latest from our entertainment guru, Allison Samuels of Newsweek magazine.

