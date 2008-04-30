On the Web, Is Everyone a Critic?

/ /

Web sites such as Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes are creating serious competition for professional critics. The sites distill and aggregate professional reviews and provide a forum for users to submit their own comments and ratings. Today, there are fewer and fewer paid critics — but more and more reviews.

A.O. Scott, film critic for The New York Times, Ken Otterbourg, managing editor of The Winston-Salem Journal, and blogger Margo Mealey, aka DCMovieGirl, talk about reviews on the Web, and how they are redefining the role of the critic.

