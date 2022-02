Fresh Air's TV critic previews Season Two of the FX series The Riches, staring Minnie Driver and Eddie Izzard.

The Riches is an Emmy Award-nominated show about the Malloys, a family of traveling con artists. After a car accident, the family assumes the name — and lavish lifestyle — of the Riches, a family killed in the crash.

