All eyes are on pop singer Rihanna, heading into this weekend's 50th annual Grammy Awards. Allison Samuels, Newsweek magazine's national correspondent, explains why.

Plus, she offers insight on Snoop Dogg's recent appearance on CNN's Larry King Live and a black modeling veteran's trouble with New York City's Fashion Week.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.