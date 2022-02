Javier Bardem just won a Golden Globe for his superbly frightening performance in No Country for Old Men. Alex Cohen talks with Bardem about working with the Coen brothers, his thoughts on violence and his facial expressions.

"One of the things that all of the actors try to achieve is not to be aware of ourselves when we act," he says.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.