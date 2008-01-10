© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

'Steep'

By Bob Mondello
Published January 10, 2008 at 5:00 PM EST

Sort of a surfing documentary on ice, Mark Obenhaus' extreme-skiing movie follows a few seemingly insane skiers as they attempt descents — not at ski resorts, but on mountains in the wilds of Iceland, Alaska, and other spots not known for having ambulances and medics at the ready. The stakes are life-and-death (one skier died just days after being filmed), and the thrills, at least to hear these skiers tell it, are commensurate with the dangers.

Here's the thing, though: Where early extreme skiers seem at least nominally interested in staying alive, bouncing a few feet at a time down mountains that approach the vertical, latter-day showoffs race avalanches and hurl themselves off cliffs with parachute backpacks, mostly for the benefit of cameras. As a wintry travelogue, it's pretty enough, though how you feel about the recklessness may color how you feel about the view.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello