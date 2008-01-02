Oscar Winner Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington directs and stars in the new film The Great Debaters, inspired by the true story of Wiley College's winning debate team of the early 1930s. The film also stars Forest Whitaker.

Washington made his directorial debut with the film Antwone Fisher; he won Oscars for his performances in Training Day and Glory.

His other films include Mo' Better Blues, Cry Freedom, John Q, Man on Fire, Devil in a Blue Dress, and Malcolm X.

