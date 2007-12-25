'The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep'

Take the boy/horse bonding stuff from The Black Stallion, mix it with the cutesy-creature- turning-scary stuff from Gremlins, stir in a daddy's-not- coming-back storyline from whatever World War II picture strikes your fancy, and you'll have a rough recipe for this boy-and-his-Loch Ness-monster story.

The Brit cast is fine, the digital creature is persuasive enough, and the Scottish scenery's certainly pretty, so there are hooks for the family audience. But the story might well prove too alarming for really small kids, and too twee for adults.

