The film American Gangster topped the box office this weekend.

Americans love to watch gangsters — men who buck the system and whack the competition.

Farai Chideya talks with Mark Rowland about the popularity of the gangster in American culture, and the anti-hero's resonance in hip-hop culture.

Rowland is supervising producer of BET's American Gangster series.

