Fresh Air's TV critic finds his attention drawn this week to three lavish DVD box sets from three high-impact network TV shows: David Lynch's deliciously eccentric Twin Peaks, the legendary '90s comedy Seinfeld, and the cult-classic teen drama My So-Called Life.

Each is crammed with bonus materials, including lost and deleted scenes, documentaries, and other features.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.