CBS Giving TV Musicals Another Shot

There's a new drama on the fall TV schedule about a casino in which the characters occasionally break into song. After the 1990 musical series Cop Rock became the most notorious flop in TV history, CBS won't dare call Viva Laughlin a musical.

But that genre still might be making a comeback. If it does, it probably will not be because of CBS' latest series. The show's karaoke-style singing isn't the only thing that's flat — the plot is just as bad.

