Arts

Snagging High-Priced Duds for Low, Low Prices

By Allison Keyes
Published October 3, 2007 at 9:00 AM EDT

Vera Wang is the latest in a stream of high-end designers — including Isaac Mizrahi, Karl Largerfeld and Stella McCartney — to partner with a discount store chain and design a far less expensive line.

Some of these partnerships like Mizrahi and Target have had success but others, like Halston and JC Penney, spelled the end of that designer's good name.

What's at the heart of these partnerships?

Allison Keyes
Allison Keyes is an award-winning journalist with almost 20 years of experience in print, radio, and television. She has been reporting for NPR's national desk since October 2005. Her reports can be heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition Sunday.
See stories by Allison Keyes