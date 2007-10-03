Snagging High-Priced Duds for Low, Low Prices

Vera Wang is the latest in a stream of high-end designers — including Isaac Mizrahi, Karl Largerfeld and Stella McCartney — to partner with a discount store chain and design a far less expensive line.

Some of these partnerships like Mizrahi and Target have had success but others, like Halston and JC Penney, spelled the end of that designer's good name.

What's at the heart of these partnerships?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.