A Lasting Passion for Art

Leo and Diane Dillon have been collaborating and creating award-winning art for 50 years.

Together they've illustrated more than 25 books, including the amazing pictures in The People Could Fly, a collection of African-American folktales.

Farai Chideya talks with them about their distinguished careers and their passion for art.

Excerpted Audio: Copyright 2005 by Audio Bookshelf. Recorded and used by arrangement with Random House Children's Books and Audio Bookshelf.

