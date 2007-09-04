© 2022 WVAS
Arts

Chronicling Comedy in 'The Python Years'

Published September 4, 2007 at 10:00 AM EDT
In his new book, Diaries 1969 - 1979: The Python Years, actor and comedian Michael Palin documents the evolution of the Monty Python comedy group. Palin's collection of diary entries chronicles everything from the birth of The Pythons to the birth of his own children.

Michael Palin, scriptwriter, actor and comedian; member of Monty Python's Flying Circus; author, Diaries 1969 - 1979: The Python Years

