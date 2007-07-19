'Introducing the Dwights'

In this lightweight coming-of-age dramedy from Down Under, a bright, handsome, responsible 20-year-old still lives with a Mommie Dearest whose reluctance to let him go is ruining his chances of losing his virginity.

Actually, the rest of the family — a ditzy divorced dad who fancies himself a country-music star and a sweet brain-damaged brother — aren't helping much either. But his standup-comic mom (Brenda Blethyn, in caustic overdrive as a third-rate never-was) is the real problem: She's a harridan and a half, throwing fits, throwing pots and generally throwing her motherly weight around in ways that would strike Medea as understated.

Fortunately, comic impulses overcome dramatic ones eventually, and happy endings prevail.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.