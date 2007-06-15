© 2022 WVAS
Arts

'Nancy Drew'

By Bob Mondello
Published June 15, 2007

Everybody's favorite girl detective cutes up the screen in this strictly-for-kids exercise in updated nostalgia. Nancy's played by Emma Roberts (Julia's niece), and while she's not awful, the notion of plunking the '30s heroine down in present-day Los Angeles proves less amusing than it sounds. Nancy smiles perkily while searching for clues to a long-ago murder in a Hollywood Hills mansion her dad rents for the summer, and the joke seems to be that she remains socially clueless. But there's no tension or spark, largely because former child actor Andrew Fleming directs the picture as if set design could rescue the script. Routine, with a sky-high sugar quotient.

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello
