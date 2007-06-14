© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Debating Dr. Burke: The 'Grey's Anatomy' Fallout

Published June 14, 2007 at 12:00 PM EDT

ABC television network executives recently announced that actor Isaiah Washington would not be invited to return for another season as Dr. Preston Burke on the hit television drama Grey's Anatomy. This, after Washington reportedly used an anti-gay slur toward one of his cast-mates.

Two Black gay activists, along with Entertainment Weekly writer Paul Katz, discuss whether it was the right move to fire Washington. They also talk about a petition circulating to save his job.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts