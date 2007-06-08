Summary Judgment: New Movies

ALEX COHEN, host:

"Married to the Mob." Get it? This weekend at the movies we've got a sequel, a three-quel and, yes, more animated penguins.

MARK JORDAN LEGAN: Oh, Hollywood, you're so nurturing. If we like something, you make sure we get more of it. And since "Ocean's Eleven" and "Ocean's Twelve" made money, well, here's the third installment, "Ocean's Thirteen." Yes, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and their fabulously hip gang of thieves return to Las Vegas to pull one over on an evil casino owner played by Al Pacino.

(Soundbite of movie, "Ocean's Thirteen")

Mr. ELLIOT GOULD (Actor): (As Reuben Tishkoff) Everybody said that you would trying to screw me.

Mr. AL PACINO (Actor): (As Willie Bank) Yeah.

Mr. GOULD: (As Reuben Tishkoff) That you'd done it to everyone of your partners. But I defended you. I said, no. Me and Willie Bank been around long enough that we both shook Sinatra's hand, and there's a code amongst guys that shook Sinatra's hand.

Mr. PACINO: (As Willie Bank) Screw Sinatra's hand.

Mr. GOULD: (As Reuben Tishkoff) Screw? You're dead weight.

LEGAN: Actually, the critics feel the cool vibe and say enjoy the ride, Daddy-O. The New York Times puffs: it's a gas; it's lighter than air, prettier than life, a romp, a goof, and an attentively oiled machine. Variety cheers: "Ocean's Thirteen" continues the breezy good times of the first two entries without missing a beat. And the New York Post calls it skillfully rendered fun.

And for those moviegoers who enjoyed the bloody gore fest "Hostel," well, here comes the sequel, cleverly named "Hostel: Part II." In this installment, more splattering torture, as three young Americans traveling abroad stumble upon a horrific destination. That's right, Luxembourg. No, not Luxembourg. We don't want Luxembourg listeners writing in. But a secret terrible place where they become victims for hire.

(Soundbite of movie, "Hostel: Part II")

Mr. ROGER BART (Actor): (As Stuart) People come here to kill people.

Ms. LAUREN GERMAN (Actress): (As Beth) What? Who kills? Oh, my God, is he gonna kill us?

Mr. BART (Actor): (As Stuart) No. Not us.

LEGAN: Yeah, it's fun to watch people have a worst vacation than yours, but the critics are split on the latest from writer/director Eli Roth. Even though Newsday finds it savagely witty and the Hollywood Reporter shouts a bloody satisfying sequel, many detractors agree with Real View's complaint: nothing in "Hostel II" is inspired or clever, simply by the book.

And if "March of the Penguins" and "Happy Feet" are in your TiVo, well, then "Surf's Up" is made just for you and the kids. This animated comedy tells the tale of a penguin who was born to surf and enters a major competition. Everyone from Shia LaBeouf to Jeff Bridges provide vocal talent.

(Soundbite of movie, "Surf's Up")

Unidentified Person (Actor): (As character) You here for the surf contest?

Unidentified Man (Actor): (As character) Mm-hmm.

Unidentified Person (Actor): (As character) Well, I'll be watching you.

Unidentified Man (Actor): (As character) Really, you'll be watch?

Unidentified Person (Actor): (As character) Well, yeah, from the lifeguard station.

Unidentified Man (Actor): (As character) Oh, yeah, no, yeah.

Unidentified Person (Actor): (As character) It's my job.

Unidentified Man (Actor): (As character) Right.

LEGAN: The lovable flightless seabirds have done it again. A cheerful and frequently amusing bit of nonsense, smiles the Hollywood Reporter. The Washington Post thinks the filmmakers have infused it with terrific wit and energy. And the Arizona Daily Star says "Surf's Up" is cleverly told. The film cuts a curl of brisk family fun. Boy, the public just seems fascinated by penguins. Did you know on land they're far from elegant and often awkward? And to stay warm, they're insulated by a thick layer of blubber. Huh. Wait a minute. I just realized I'm describing myself. Huh.

