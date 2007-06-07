Anti-Art School Makes Art Fun in Seattle

Who says learning art can't be fun? Why can't drawing naked people be sexy? Those were the questions that inspired an "anti-art school" event in Seattle called Dr. Sketchy.

A burlesque performer replaced the typical quiet, serious model. A bar replaced the classroom. Amateur and professional artists created their own life-drawing event. The idea began small, in Brooklyn, N.Y.; it has now become an international movement.

