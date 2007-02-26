© 2022 WVAS
Arts

Why Oscar Loves a Biography

By Nihar Patel
Published February 26, 2007 at 1:00 PM EST

Helen Mirren won an Oscar last night for playing Queen Elizabeth II. Forest Whitaker won for portraying Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

This decade has seen the most acting Oscars handed out for performers playing real people. To find out why, we turned to James Lipton, host of Bravo's Inside the Actor's Studio. And in a twist on his own interview show's famous closing survey, he answered a few other questions for us. Listen to the interview at the inset above.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nihar Patel