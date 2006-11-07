© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Hollywood Outings and Secret Sexualities

By Andrew Wallenstein
Published November 7, 2006 at 1:00 PM EST

In the past month, two prominent television actors -- T.R. Knight of the hit show Grey's Anatomy and Neil Patrick Harris of the sitcom How I Met Your Mother -- have been "outed" by the gay community.

Television critic Andrew Wallenstein wonders whether tabloid and Internet gossip have made it impossible for even minor celebrities to keep their sexuality a secret -- and whether being identified as gay is the career killer it once was.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts
Andrew Wallenstein
Andrew Wallenstein is the television critic for NPR's Day to Day. He is also an editor at The Hollywood Reporter, where he covers television and digital media out of Los Angeles. Wallenstein is also the co-host of the weekly TV Guide Channel series Square Off. His essay on Holocaust films was published in Best Jewish Writing 2003 (Jossey-Bass), and he has also written for The New York Times, The Boston Globe and Business Week. He has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.