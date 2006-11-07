Hollywood Outings and Secret Sexualities

In the past month, two prominent television actors -- T.R. Knight of the hit show Grey's Anatomy and Neil Patrick Harris of the sitcom How I Met Your Mother -- have been "outed" by the gay community.

Television critic Andrew Wallenstein wonders whether tabloid and Internet gossip have made it impossible for even minor celebrities to keep their sexuality a secret -- and whether being identified as gay is the career killer it once was.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.