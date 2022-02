Half Nelson, from the Brooklyn filmmaking team of Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, was a big hit at this year's Sundance Film Festival and the Museum of Modern Art's New Directors film series. Now in a few cities, and opening wider over the next two weeks, it's a different kind of inspirational student-teacher movie -- this time, the teacher is a drug addict.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.