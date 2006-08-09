Can Fiction Help Make Sense of Sept. 11?

Filmmakers and writers are looking at the events of Sept. 11 through the prism of fiction. Some see heroism, others black comedy. A film critic, an author and a poet discuss whether or not art helps make sense of an event that for many remains incomprehensible.

Guests:

A.O. Scott, film critic for The New York Times

Ken Kalfus, author of A Disorder Peculiar to the Country

C.K. Williams, poet, his book of poetry, The Singing, won the National Book Award for 2003; Repair won the Pulitzer Prize in 2000

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.