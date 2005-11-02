Director Noah Baumbach, 'The Squid and the Whale'

Writer-filmmaker Noah Baumbach's new movie, The Squid and the Whale, illustrates in wincing detail how an ostensibly sophisticated family in Brooklyn struggles with separation.

The film stars Jeff Daniels as an academic and Laura Linney as an up-and-coming writer, as the two prepare their children for their impending split. The comedy is based, in part, on Baumbach's life growing up in mid-1980s New York.

Baumbach also wrote and directed the films Kicking and Screaming and Mr. Jealousy and co-wrote with Wes Anderson The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and the upcoming Fantastic Mr. Fox, from a novel by Roald Dahl.

