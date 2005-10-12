© 2022 WVAS
Arts

'One Kiss': The Girl Groups of Yesteryear

Fresh Air | By Ed Ward
Published October 12, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

One Kiss Can Lead to Another: Girl Group Sounds, Lost and Found, is a new Rhino four-disc compilation of women making music.

The boxed set focuses on the 1960s, when girl groups seemed to come out of the woodwork with choreographed stage moves and sweet harmonies.

From the Bitter Sweets' "What a Lonely Way to Start the Summertime" to a live version of "Mixed Up, Shook Up, Girl" from Patty and the Emblems, the collection offers an expansive look at the origins -- and evolution -- of girl power.

Arts
Ed Ward
Ed Ward is the rock-and-roll historian on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
See stories by Ed Ward