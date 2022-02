In Hollywood's infancy, African-Americans had few roles -- or jobs -- to choose from. The Oscars were out of reach for talents such as Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, Paul Robeson or Lena Horne. We look behind the scenes in Black Hollywood.

Guests:

Donald Bogle, authority on African Americans on Film; professor, NYU's Tisch School of the Arts; author, Bright Boulevards, Bold Dreams: The Story of Black Hollywood

