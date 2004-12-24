'Sliced by an Artist': A Child's Radio Play

Day to Day presents Sliced By An Artist, a radio play written by elementary school student Kenny Juarez when he was 9 (he's now 11). Actor Dustin Hoffman narrates the story. It's a fantasy about a drinking straw trying to avoid his father's fate of being shredded for a piece of artwork.

The play was born out of Juarez's involvement with the Young Storytellers Foundation, a volunteer mentoring program that pairs Hollywood professionals with 4th and 5th grade students in the L.A. public schools. The mentors guide the children as they form their own original ideas into short dramatic works. The plays are then performed in staged readings by film and television actors.

