/ / Portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven by J.K. Stieler, 1819-20.

Leif Inge, an artist based in Oslo, Norway, has a new take on Ludwig van Beethoven's venerable Symphony no. 9. With the help of some remixing and some special audio software, Inge took the hour-long symphony and stretched it to last an entire 24 hours.

Listen to the result online — for those with short attention spans, the long version has been sliced into 19 segments.

