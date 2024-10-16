Early voting in Alabama

Early voting is getting underway in two more states today.

Voters in Georgia can now head to the polls to cast their ballot while Utah will start sending mail-in ballots to eligible voters.

Forty-six states and Washington, DC has started some form of early voting. Thirteen more will begin as the week continues.

The deadline to register to vote in Alabama is coming up.

Folks who want to vote in the November 5th general election have until October 21st to sign up.

Voters must have a valid Alabama driver's license or ID card.

Details are online at SOS-dot-Alabama-dot-gov.

