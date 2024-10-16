© 2024 WVAS
Early voting in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 16, 2024 at 11:01 AM EDT
Early voting is getting underway in two more states today.

Voters in Georgia can now head to the polls to cast their ballot while Utah will start sending mail-in ballots to eligible voters.

Forty-six states and Washington, DC has started some form of early voting. Thirteen more will begin as the week continues.

The deadline to register to vote in Alabama is coming up.

Folks who want to vote in the November 5th general election have until October 21st to sign up.
Voters must have a valid Alabama driver's license or ID card.

Details are online at SOS-dot-Alabama-dot-gov.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
