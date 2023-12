The Montgomery Chapter of “The Links, Incorporated” is celebrating its 65 anniversary this year with various programs.

On Sunday, December 3, 2023 the group hung ornaments, lights, garland and more at the Brantwood Children’s home in Montgomery.

President Ann Sippial says the mission is to positively impact the community.

Brantwood's open house will take place on Thursday, Dec.7, 2023 from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.