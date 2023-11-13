ABA hosts Scholarship Awards Presentation
The Alabama Broadcasters Association held its Second Annual ABA Scholarship Awards presentation Tuesday at the Alabama State University.
The ASU Department of Communications, representatives from the association, professors, family members and fellow students gathered at the ASU Student Center to witness the award ceremony.
The winners are Tammia Jacobs, Kendal Manns and Khalil Stewart. The trio says they will use their scholarships towards paying off their balances.