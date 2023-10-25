Organization hosts food drives in North Montgomery

Commander Fred Williams with the American Legion’s Charles L Martin, Post 1948 and other organizations have teamed up to feed families in the River Region.

Williams says Friday’s food giveaway included boxes of fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, he says more will be coming just in time for the holidays.

Registration information can be found at (334) 201-8706.

Sponsors included Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey and Help a Brother Out Foundation.

About 200 residents in the Newtown Community received food boxes on October 20, 2023.