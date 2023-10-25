© 2023 WVAS
Organization hosts food drives in North Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 25, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT

Commander Fred Williams with the American Legion’s Charles L Martin, Post 1948 and other organizations have teamed up to feed families in the River Region.

Williams says Friday’s food giveaway included boxes of fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, he says more will be coming just in time for the holidays.

Registration information can be found at (334) 201-8706.

Sponsors included Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey and Help a Brother Out Foundation.

About 200 residents in the Newtown Community received food boxes on October 20, 2023.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
