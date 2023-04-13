Alabama lawmakers considering removing tax on groceries

Alabama is one of only three states that tax groceries at the same rate as other purchases.

Alabama lawmakers are considering removing, or phasing out, the state’s 4% sales tax on food.

Alabama Arise, an organization that lobbies for policies that would benefit low-income families, said the average Alabama family spends $600 a year on the state grocery tax and removing it would be a lasting benefit to families struggling to make ends meet.

Competing proposals are being introduced by Democrats and Republicans in the Alabama Legislature to end the sales tax on all, or at least some, groceries.