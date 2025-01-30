Governor Ivey to Deliver State of the State Address on February 4

Governor Kay Ivey today announced she will deliver her eighth State of the State address to the Alabama Legislature and her fellow Alabamians Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. CST. At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, the joint session will take place in the Old House Chamber of the Alabama State Capitol.

Earlier today and less than a week before the delivery of her address, Governor Ivey celebrated Alabama students’ significant reading and math gains. Alabama 4th graders made the largest gains in the country in math and the second highest gains in reading, according to the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results.

With education remaining a top priority, Governor Ivey continues to deliver transformative results, and she will highlight the need to continue supporting education programs like the CHOOSE Act, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Literacy and Numeracy Acts and her Turnaround Schools initiative.

The governor has also teased that bolstering public safety will be her number one priority this legislative session. During her state of the state address, it is highly anticipated that Governor Ivey will reveal a package of bills addressing public safety.

Her plan will prioritize:

Backing the Blue

Combatting Crime

Making Smart on Crime Reforms

In addition, Governor Ivey’s address is expected to outline a comprehensive plan for the coming year, addressing key issues and legislative priorities.

In a brief statement, Governor Ivey expressed her commitment to the people of Alabama.

“We are working hard to prepare for another productive legislative session. A safe Alabama is a secure future for Alabama, and this year, we will take bold steps to protect our communities, strengthen our future and ensure our state remains the best place to live, work and raise a family. I look forward to working with our Legislature to achieve these critical goals and create a better Alabama for all.” – Governor Kay Ivey

Set to commence at 6:00 p.m., the State of the State address will be broadcasted live across various platforms.