ASU Founders Day

Alabama State University will celebrate its 125th Founders' Day on February 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. in the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The event honors the founders of the university, including the Marion Nine, a group of formerly enslaved men who established the school on July 18, 1867, in Marion, Alabama.

Executive Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications Shani Crayton reflects on the impact of Founders Day.

Brandon J. Hurst, a Chick-fil-A franchise owner and ASU alumnus, will be the speaker for the event.

The celebration will also recognize the university’s original trustees. ASU, originally called Lincoln Normal School, became the first state-sponsored institution for the higher education of Black citizens.

