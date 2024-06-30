These are the major elections NPR correspondents are watching

Elections have consequences.

2024 is an extraordinary year of global elections. Over 60 countries and billions of people are voting in their national elections. They include the world's three largest democratic countries: India, the United States and Indonesia.

This great democratic exercise takes place at a time when concerns of democratic backsliding are on the rise, with technology turbocharging the process.

Throughout 2024, NPR's international correspondents are offering sound-rich storytelling and views from voters, thinkers and players. We also provide a global perspective to November's U.S. presidential election.

Here are some of the elections we have covered since January, and upcoming elections that our correspondents are closely following.

Bangladesh

Parliamentary, Jan. 7

Election campaigning in Bangladesh was marred by violence, a government crackdown on critics and opponents, and the proliferation of AI-generated disinformation. The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party boycotted the vote. Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League continued their rule.

Taiwan

Presidential, Jan. 13

Taiwan's presidential election in January was seen as a crucial race that would shape the future of Asian security. The pro-independence candidate from the Democratic Progress Party (DPP), William Lai, won the election and was sworn in on May 20. On May 23, Beijing launched "punishment" drills around Taiwan, in what it said was a response to "separatist acts."

El Salvador

Presidential and legislative, Feb. 4

El Salvador's election was dominated by debate over the trade-off between security and democracy. Popular but authoritarian President Nayib Bukele surprised no one by claiming a landslide victory.

Pakistan

Parliamentary, Feb. 8

Pakistan has been convulsed by a political crisis since its Parliament ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022. Khan was jailed on corruption charges but continued to campaign for his party, including using an AI-generated voice to address supporters. Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister after securing the military's backing.

Indonesia

Presidential and legislative, Feb. 14

Indonesia is home to the world's largest Muslim population and ranks as one of the biggest democracies, but its politics are dominated by a small group of powerful elites. Prabowo Subianto, a former general who was once banned from entering the U.S., was elected as president.

Russia

Presidential, March 15-17

President Vladimir Putin won another six-year term in a stage-managed vote, during which other candidates did not even criticize him. True critics were barred from running. Despite a costly war in Ukraine, Putin retains widespread support in Russia, thanks in part to increased political repression that criminalizes criticism and opposition.

India

Parliamentary, April 19 - June 1

Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party won a third term leading the world's most populous country. The election results, however, were disappointing to Modi, who after a decade in power is facing critics inside and outside India over democratic backsliding, including his treatment of India's Muslim minority.

South Africa

Parliamentary, May 29

Amid economic woes and corruption scandals, South Africa's governing African, National Congress party, lost its majority for the first time since apartheid ended in 1994. Africa's oldest liberation movement must now share power in a coalition government in what was the biggest shake-up of the post-Nelson Mandela era.

Mexico

Presidential and legislative, June 2

Claudia Sheinbaum, an environmental scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, was overwhelmingly elected Mexico’s first female president, a historic milestone in a country rife with gender-based violence and misogyny.

European Parliament

Parliamentary, June 6 – June 9

The far-right scored better than before across the European Union, but seems unable to form a parliamentary grouping that would give it real power. The three traditional centrist party alliances maintain their hold on power and are likely to accept the reappointment of Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission president. Policy is expected to shift away from the previous emphasis on hitting ambitious target goals.

Iran

Presidential, June 28

Iran is heading to a second round of presidential elections, on July 5, to elect a successor to the late Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May. The first round of voting on June 28 was marked by low voter turnout. For hard-liners, the goal is to maintain their grip on the presidency, but ultimately in Iran, the power to make major decisions rests with the supreme leader.

France

Legislative, June 30 - July 7

On June 9, President Emmanuel Macron dissolved Parliament and called snap two-round elections after the far-right National Rally party came first in France's vote for European Parliament. Analysts say he's betting that French voters were using the EU vote to "send a message" and don't want the National Rally to run France. But polls ahead of the election show the far-right — now led by Jordan Bardella, a TikTok-savvy 28-year-old — widening its lead.

United Kingdom

Parliamentary, July 4

The governing Conservative Party has been amping divisive issues, including climate and immigration, as it trails the opposition Labour Party in polls. The U.K. is a member of the G7 bloc of leading industrialized nations.

Venezuela

Presidential, July 28

Venezuela will hold its presidential election on July 28. In the run-up to the vote, the government, led by authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro, has been accused of using a combination of dirty tricks, including banning some opposition politicians from running. Opinion polls suggest the main opposition candidate is on course to win. But the question is, will these elections be free and fair and the results honored?

United States

Presidential and legislative, Nov. 5

President Biden and former President Donald Trump are likely headed for a rematch of the 2020 election. U.S. intelligence officials say multiple foreign actors are likely to target voters this time.

