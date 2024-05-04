Available On Air Stations
Photos: Campus protests continue nationwide as some turned violent
Published May 4, 2024 at 6:01 AM EDT
Protests at college and university campuses continued across the country this week. These demonstrations have grown and intensified, with some turning violent when police have been called to remove protesters.
Photojournalists at NPR member stations documented the demonstrations around the country this week as they unfolded.
Texas
Missouri
Washington, D.C.
California
Oregon
Washington State
Colorado
Ohio
Connecticut
