Hank Aaron statue unveiling

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 9, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT

Baseball’s Hall of Fame will unveil a bronze statue of Hank Aaron on May 23, 2024 on the first floor of its museum in Cooperstown, New York.

The U.S. Postal Service will also release a commemorative stamp picturing Aaron in his batting stance wearing his Atlanta Braves uniform.

Both announcements came on the 50th anniversary of Aaron’s 715th home run, which topped the record 714 hit by Babe Ruth.

Aaron hit 755 home runs from 1954-76, a 25-time All-Star, he set a record with 2,297 RBIs.

Aaron was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
