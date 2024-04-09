Hank Aaron statue unveiling

Baseball’s Hall of Fame will unveil a bronze statue of Hank Aaron on May 23, 2024 on the first floor of its museum in Cooperstown, New York.

The U.S. Postal Service will also release a commemorative stamp picturing Aaron in his batting stance wearing his Atlanta Braves uniform.

Both announcements came on the 50th anniversary of Aaron’s 715th home run, which topped the record 714 hit by Babe Ruth.

Aaron hit 755 home runs from 1954-76, a 25-time All-Star, he set a record with 2,297 RBIs.

Aaron was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982.