All victims in a car crash that killed 3 are likely Indiana State University students

Three people died and two were injured in a crash in Indiana on Sunday. The passengers are all believed to be students from Indiana State University, including football players, according to the school.

At 1:34 a.m., deputies with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash in Riley, Indiana. When they arrived to the scene, the vehicle had veered off the road into a tree and was on fire.

"Two of the occupants were able to be freed from the vehicle and were transported for medical treatment with serious injuries," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said. "Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Indiana State University postponed a women's soccer game in response to the accident and said it will be offering counseling services to students, faculty and staff.

"This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Deborah Curtis said. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

