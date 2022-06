The Montgomery Zoo is offering its summer discount program called “Thrifty Tuesdays.”

According to the zoo, every Tuesday afternoon admission will be half off its regular price starting on June 7th.

The promotion runs thru July (with the exception of Tuesday, June 14, 2022).

Visitors must purchase tickets in person, from noon to 4 p.m. only on Tuesdays to receive the discounted admission.

The program ends on July 26, 2022

The zoo opens daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.