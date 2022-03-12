Photos: Ukraine's capital is hit with more airstrikes as Russia keeps up their attack

Updated March 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET

Editor's note: Graphic content

Russia has intensified its attacks on western Ukraine this week.

Russian forces launched a series of strikes against a Ukrainian air base near the town of Yavoriv on Sunday, killing at least 35 people. The facility is located between Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, and the border with Poland, a NATO member. Air raid sirens have become frequent in Lviv.

More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since Russia invaded more than two weeks ago, and around 2 million of the refugees are believed to be in Poland, equivalent to the population of Warsaw, Poland's capital and largest city.

Polish authorities are converting sports arenas into shelters to house more Ukrainians, and scores of volunteers are helping people who cross the border find rides to safer areas.

Here's a look at the situation on the ground this week:

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 15:</strong> The mother of Col. Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the side of her son's coffin during funerals for Yaschyshyn, Sergiy Melnyk and Rostyslav Romanchuk — Ukrainian servicemen killed in Russia's invasion — at the Lychakiv cemetery in the western city of Lviv.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 15:</strong> Ukrainians sort through the debris after a residential building in Kyiv was hit by a rocket.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>March 15:</strong> Natasha looks after her 1-year-old son, Vlad, inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center near the Ukraine border in the village of Medyka, Poland.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>March 15:</strong> People who fled the war in Ukraine leave the train station in Przemysl, Poland.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 15:</strong> A car rides away from a Ukrainian military check point in the center of Kyiv on the 20th day of the Russian invasion.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 15:</strong> A man removes the rubble from his flat in Kyiv.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP <strong>March 15:</strong> People attend a funeral ceremony for four Ukrainian servicemen who were killed in an airstrike on a military base in Yavoriv, near Lviv.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 15:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen sit through a funeral service for Oleh Yaschyshyn, Sergiy Melnyk, Rostyslav Romanchuk and Kyrylo Vyshyvany at a church in Lviv.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP <strong>March 15:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers pay their final tributes to Col. Valeriy Gudz, who was killed in a battle against Russian invaders, in a cemetery in the town of Boryspil, near Kyiv.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 15:</strong> Firefighters climb a ladder while working to extinguish a blaze in a bombed out apartment building in a residential area of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 15:</strong> A resident is comforted by an emergency services worker at a residential apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi District of Kyiv, Ukraine, after it was hit by a Russian attack in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 15:</strong> A resident stands in her Kyiv, Ukraine, apartment after it was damaged by Russian shelling that killed at least two people.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 14:</strong> Members of the Ukrainian military stand amid debris from an apartment block struck by a Russian rocket that was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 15:</strong> An elderly woman is helped by police officers after she was rescued by firefighters from inside her apartment after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia's offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union-member countries planned a visit to the embattled capital Tuesday.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 15:</strong> An elderly resident waits to be rescued by firefighters after the apartment building was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 15:</strong> Neighbors examine the remains of a missile in the yard of a private house hit by shelling in the Osokorky District of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 15:</strong> A firefighter rests outside of a burning apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, after Russian strikes on the city's residential areas killed at least two people.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>March 15:</strong> A child who fled the war in Ukraine waits in a bus after arriving at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 14:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks by a shelled building near the Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 14:</strong> A woman who'd just given birth to her baby lies in the basement of a maternity hospital in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, as sirens warn of air strikes above. Almost half of the 49 women who'd given birth since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24 had given birth in the hospital's basement.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP <strong>March 14:</strong> Internally displaced people have lunch at school canteen in Lviv, Ukraine.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 14:</strong> A woman reacts as she stands outside a ruined apartment building after it was shelled by Russian forces in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 13:</strong> A firefighter drags a hose inside a large food storage facility that was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP <strong>March 13:</strong> Displaced Ukrainians board a train bound for Poland in Lviv, Ukraine, which has largely been spared the kind of destruction seen to the south and east.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 13:</strong> A woman, whose leg had to be amputated after she suffered gunshot wounds in a village currently under Russian control, lies in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 13:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 13:</strong> A Territorial Defense unit chaplain and combat paramedic performs a marriage ceremony for a couple from the Ukrainian military at a hospital in Brovary, Ukraine.