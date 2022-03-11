WVAS Program Director position now open

Alabama State University, WVAS Radio Station, invites applications for the position of Program Director. The Program Director supervises and coordinates programming for the radio station in coordination with the Station Manager, supervises and monitors all program operations activities, and ensures that all programming activities are conducted within the parameter of the station's mission and purpose, growth goals, annual strategic plan, licensee directives, and federal broadcasting regulations.

The duties and responsibilities for this position include:



Creates a monthly broadcast schedule

Determines and implements programming format for daily broadcast

Approves daily work schedules for part-time announcers

Recommends candidates for hiring as station announcers

Supervises all station radio announcers

Consults with Program Assistant on, and approves of, daily programming logs, to include necessary deletions, additions, revisions, and scheduling of special programming events

Coordinates station repairs with the consulting engineer in cooperation with the WVAS Station Manager.

Coordinates scheduling of features, sports events, remote broadcasts, "live" specials, and other special events

Develops and implements new programs in coordination with appropriate managers and host personnel

Prepares and submits weekly reports ad other required documents as directed by the Station Manager

Provides all required data to Station Manger as requested during course of annual station audit and grant survey

Works in coordination with News Director to coordinate and oversee all newsroom operations

Works with station staff, consultants, students, and/or volunteers to manage station's social media presence and strategy

Recruits, trains, and schedules announcers Directs and coordinates musical programming for the radio station

Oversees and manages FTP site

Works as on-air announcer as circumstances dictate

Trains students in station management

Performs other duties as assigned

For more information about the Program Director position or to apply click HERE.