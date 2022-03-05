WVAS Launches New Sports Program

WVAS-FM, the “Voice of Alabama State University”, will launch a new homegrown sports show on March 8th at 6 p.m. Titled “Open Court with Derik Williams”, the 30-minute program will provide insights on all things HBCU/ASU sports as well as high school athletics. The program will feature a variety of coaches, current and former athletes, analysts, experts, and influencers who will offer their perspective on the show’s topics each week. In addition to its on-air presence, it will also be seen “live” on WVAS-FM’s Facebook page.

“I want to use my knowledge and passion for sports to give listeners a different way to look and think about this entire arena,” states host Derik Williams (aka “D-Will The Coach”). The show will also feature Druski Hall, a WVAS volunteer announcer, who will provide insights on all things HBCU/ASU sports. The program will include segments like “Ballers & Busters”, “HBCU Sports Review”, and “Inside ASU Sports”.

Host Derik Williams is an award-winning news reporter for the station. WVAS 90.7 FM is a member-supported public radio station licensed to, and located on the campus of Alabama State University in historic Montgomery, Ala. The station’s programming may be heard locally at 90.7FM. It may also be heard globally, via the worldwide web, courtesy of the station's internet stream at www.wvasfm.org. Apps such as TuneIn Radio also provide access to the station’s signal.

More information about the new program is available by contacting WVAS Radio Station at 334-229-4708.