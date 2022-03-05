WVAS LAUNCHES NEW PROGRAMS DURING WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

WVAS-FM, the “Voice of Alabama State University”, will celebrate Women’s History Month 2022 with the launch of two new programs. On Monday, March 7th, the station’s audience will be treated to the debut of “The Mommy Chronicles” and “Women in Business…Talk!”

Hosted by Dr. Denise Davis-Maye and Tonya Scott-Williams of ASU’s Department of Social Work at 6 p.m. on Monday evenings, “The Mommy Chronicles” will focus on issues that impact women, families, children and community. It will also offer listeners tools and strategies to help create environments conducive to these groups. The most compelling appeal of the program is that it will deliver useful and practical information in “bite-sized pieces” for easy application by listeners.

Valerie Smedley, a local woman business owner, will host “Women in Business…Talk!” at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. Women business owners and future proprietors will be treated to conversations with other women entrepreneurs, business service organizations, and qualified experts about those issues that affect this cohort more often than others. Its intent is to offer support of women businesspersons, and to encourage the development of the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

WVAS 90.7 FM is a member-supported public radio station licensed to, and located on the campus of Alabama State University in historic Montgomery, Ala. The station’s programming may be heard locally at 90.7FM. It may also be heard globally, via the worldwide web, courtesy of the station's internet stream at www.wvasfm.org . Apps such as TuneIn Radio also provide access to the station’s signal.

More information about the new programs is available by contacting WVAS Radio Station at 334-229-4708.

