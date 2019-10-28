© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Sheryl Crow, Live At NPR's Tiny Desk Fest

By Stephen Thompson
Published October 28, 2019 at 5:01 AM EDT
Sheryl Crow performs during Tiny Desk Fest, on Oct. 29, 2019.
Mhari Shaw
NPR
Sheryl Crow performs during Tiny Desk Fest, on Oct. 29, 2019.

Twenty-five years ago this fall, Sheryl Crow was in the midst of a massive career breakthrough. Her inescapable hit "All I Wanna Do" was entrenched in the Top 5 — it would later win the Grammy for Record of the Year — and her 1993 debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club, was well on its way to selling more than 7 million copies in the U.S. alone. The years since have been similarly kind. A heavily decorated but eternally approachable rock-and-roll lifer, Crow has released 11 albums and won nine Grammys en route to her latest, a duets collection called Threads.

Crow has said Threads will be her last album — she'll continue to churn out singles as she pleases — and if it is, she's going out on an auspicious note. Clocking in at 74 minutes, the 17-song set features collaborations with a wild abundance of all-timers (Stevie Nicks, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Chuck D, Eric Clapton, Sting, Johnny Cash, Keith Richards, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Emmylou Harris, James Taylor, Vince Gill and more), as well as contemporary stars (and Tiny Desk veterans) like Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Andra Day, Gary Clark Jr., Jason Isbell, St. Vincent and Lucius.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
