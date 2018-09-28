Trainer jet plant will not be built in Macon County

Macon County will not be the site of a new training aircraft plant after all. The Air Force yesterday announced that it had chosen the Boeing Company for the contract to build the next generation of jet trainer. Italian Company Leonardo DRS was among the finalists for the contract and it had chosen Moton Field in Tuskegee for its manufacturing site. The plant would have created 750 immediate jobs and another 4-thousand at suppliers in Central Alabama.

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield released a statement in response to the news, saying he was disappointed with the end result, but that he was encouraged by the positivity surrounding Moton Field and its viability as an ideal site for an aerospace project. Macon County had been among the final three locations vying for the project.